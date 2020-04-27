Omuhle Gela's hacker is allegedly a person who worked with her

Omuhle Gela has released a statement explaining that a breach of trust in her inner circle led to her being hacked when "someone" who had access to her personal information created fake accounts that were used for malicious purposes.

The actress expressed how disappointed she was that the culprit was allegedly someone she trusted.

She said: "So long story short, unfortunately someone who had access to my personal information, passwords and devices because of our trusted work relationship, was unhappy with a little hiccup we had and went as far as accessing my social media platforms.

"(This person) texted a few people and direct messaged people on my personal accounts and other fake accounts using one of my personal email addresses and my devices she had access to because of work. They went as far as using personal information they knew about me to cause a stir, asked one person for money, and offended a few people."

In the full statement shared on Instagram, the actress said she would be opening a case of defamation of character and was busy consulting her legal team.

"I’m getting legal help and finally putting this situation to bed. My twitter account has been retrieved and I no longer use the email address that was hacked. One of the fake accounts was linked to my device and to the culprit's device. I’m working on changing my passwords. I’ll be opening a case of defamation of character. Apologies again to the victims of this unfortunate situation," Omuhle said.

Many of her fans flooded her comment sections, encouraging her to stay strong.

Bonang Matheba came through with words of wisdom for Omuhle: "Make sure your staff sign NDAs. From the first minute they start work. Sorry about all this baby. Strength."

Read the full statement below.