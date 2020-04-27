Rami Chuene on lockdown: 'I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else but home'

With the announcement of the easing of the lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night, veteran actress Rami Chuene believes there's no other place to be than SA.

Ramaphosa announced that the government will phase in the reopening of the economy, with phase 4 of the lockdown set to take effect from Friday, May 1.

This is to allow some businesses to operate and prevent the collapse of the economy, while also curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Ramaphosa said strict safety measures must still be followed, even with the easing of some lockdown rules.

Though many South Africans have complained about the lockdown restrictions, Rami said there was no other place in the world to be than in SA during the pandemic.

“I’m glad that we’re all taking the #lockdownextension very well. It’s gonna be a while before we run around again but I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else but home. There’s no place like SA. God bless us all,” she wrote.