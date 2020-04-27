TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene on lockdown: 'I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else but home'

27 April 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Rami Chuene says SA is the place to be during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

With the announcement of the easing of the lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night, veteran actress Rami Chuene believes there's no other place to be than SA.

Ramaphosa announced that the government will phase in the reopening of the economy, with phase 4 of the lockdown set to take effect from Friday, May 1.  

This is to allow some businesses to operate and prevent the collapse of the economy, while also curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Ramaphosa said strict safety measures must still be followed, even with the easing of some lockdown rules.

Though many South Africans have complained about the lockdown restrictions, Rami said there was no other place in the world to be than in SA during the pandemic.

“I’m glad that we’re all taking the #lockdownextension very well. It’s gonna be a while before we run around again but I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else but home. There’s no place like SA. God bless us all,” she wrote.

Mzansi has been noted as one of the few countries managing to control the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the South African government. WHO executive director Dr Michael Ryan on Thursday said SA had done an impressive job in bringing the spread of Covid-19 under control.

His comments came as health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that seven more people had died of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in SA to 75.

