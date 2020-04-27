WATCH | Mzansi unites around #AnthemChallengeRSA

Weeks after organisers of the #AnthemChallengeRSA called on ordinary South Africans to send videos of themselves singing the national anthem, a video of citizens and celebs singing along to the national anthem has been released to celebrate Freedom Day.

Over a thousand South Africans joined Mzansi's faves, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zolani Mahola, KB Mamosadi, Moonchild, Busiswa, Proverb and Tumi Morake for the heartwarming project.

The Anthem Challenge was launched last month with a video featuring dozens of artists singing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. Organisers of the challenge hoped to perform the largest-ever virtual rendition of the national anthem.

Since then, ordinary South Africans have sent through videos of themselves singing the national anthem.

A video collaboration of all the submissions was released on Monday, to celebrate Freedom Day.

In the video, a 1,000-strong virtual ensemble appear, eventually revealing a striking image of the national flag.

James Bassingthwaighte, who is part of the #AnthemChallengeRSA creative team, told TshisaLIVE that “the process of receiving all the video submissions was both exhilarating and emotional”.

“It took a significant amount of bravery to put yourself on the spot and perform an anthem in five different languages to a video camera and more than a thousand ordinary South Africans rose to the challenge,” he added.

He described the challenges as a “once-in-a-lifetime musical tapestry” which was first started by a small group of artists who were wanting to do something heartfelt and authentic at the start of the lockdown, and grew into something historic.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Ma Yvonne said she was honoured to be part of a challenge that helped spread hope at a time of uncertainty.

“This is the time for all us to stand together because this virus doesn't have a home, so if we do not adhere to the rules it will find its way to our homes. That is why we ask God to bless Africa. This is a time for introspection. This is the time to appreciate life.”

Songstress KB said it was an incredible opportunity to come together as a country.

“Our anthem is a prayer, and that's what we need right now. We are in this together. We have different backgrounds and [are] affected by different circumstances, but we are in this together.”