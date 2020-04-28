Celebs poke fun at Jackson Mthembu for ventilator moemish

Celebs, including DJ Fresh, Robert Marawa and Minnie Dlamini, have joined the laughs after minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu slipped up when talking about ventilators this past weekend.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly referred to ventilators as “vibrators” while speaking about the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic

He corrected himself on air, and later issued a statement on social media to apologise again.

"Yesterday night during a Newzroom Afrika interview by JJ Tabane, I mistakenly referred to ventilators as vibrators. While I did correct this during the same interview, I once again tender my unreserved apology for the slip,” he wrote.

But the slip-up soon went viral on social media, with even your favs having a laugh.

Minnie shared the video and said she was sure what he meant, while Ma Yvonne Chaka Chaka told the TV personality to calm down.