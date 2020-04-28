TshisaLIVE

Netflix’s first African original series 'Queen Sono' renewed for second season

28 April 2020 - 12:14 By EMMANUEL TJIYA
Released in February, 'Queen Sono' is Netflix’s first African original series.
Image: Supplied

Pearl Thusi’s espionage thriller Queen Sono has officially been renewed for a second season.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the news and confirmed that Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa will reprise their roles.

“I am so excited by the appetite for African stories and that Netflix is continuing to partner with us to bring to life the next chapter of Queen’s story and showcase it to the world,” showrunner Kagiso Lediga said.

The second season is expected to start filming later this year.

Young adult drama Blood & Water based in Cape Town will serve as Netflix;s second African original series and will soon be released.

Directed by Nosipho Dumisa, the show stars Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Gail Mabalane, Natasha Thahane, and Cindy Mahlangu.

“The first season of Queen Sono marked the beginning of our journey to introduce the world to exciting stories that are made in Africa,” said Dorothy Ghettuba who leads African original series at Netflix.

“It was an unprecedented representation of a strong female black lead in African television. In the first season of Queen Sono, we saw grit and glamour, strength and vulnerability, as well as the past and the present, converge into a powerful narrative that explored the complexities and nuances of the African experience.

“Kagiso Lediga and the Diprente team delivered a compelling story that resonated with our viewers and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Queen Sono in this coming season.”

