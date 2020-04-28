Nomzamo Mbatha's team dismisses 'heartbreak meltdown' claims

The video sparked a frenzy on Twitter, with some claiming she was having a "meltdown" over her break-up with Maps Maponyane.

Maps and Nomzamo broke up in 2018, with an insider confirming the news to TshisaLIVE.

Nomzamo later muted her Twitter account.

Nomzamo's manager, Phumza Nohashe told TshisaLIVE the actress was just having fun in the video.

"Anyone with half a brain and being an authentic follower of hers should see that Nomzamo is a fun and lighthearted person, and suffers no more issues than the unqualified Twitter psychologists who are currently diagnosing her every facial muscle movement."

Phumza suggested the actress was being bullied by social media users.

Nomzamo and Maps' relationship hit the headlines again in March when a fan alluded that the former lovers were back together after Maps shared a picture of himself hugging a woman who, from behind, resembled the actress.

The snap soon got tongues wagging, but Maps said the woman he was hugging was his friend, content creator Naledi Radebe.

Nomzamo, however, felt Maps was intentionally creating confusion with his post and issued a warning to her ex.

“Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it. Maps Maponyane, you made your bed. Lie in it.”