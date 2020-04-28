Simphiwe Dana unfazed by boycott threats: 'I need these man tears for my cocktail'

Simphiwe Dana isn't bothered by threats to have her “cancelled” after her claims that SA men are gold diggers caused a huge storm.

The star nearly broke the internet last week when she took to Twitter to slam men who were “the bottom of the barrel”.

“Truth is that South African men are the biggest gold diggers. They even dig the maintenance money,” she said.

Her comments saw the hashtag #SimphiweDanaMustFall trend and a week later, fans are still threatening to boycott her album if she does not apologise.

Simphiwe returned to social media over the weekend and made it clear that she was not here for such threats, even joking that she would make cocktails from the men's tears.

“Gold diggers: stop calling me a gold digger otherwise I won’t buy your album. Me: I need these man tears for my cocktail. What can I do to get more of them?”