Somizi slams company advertising necks & gizzards 'for sale for domestic workers'
Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has shared his outrage about an advert promoting chicken necks and gizzards "for your domestic worker".
CY Frozen Foods in Musina, Limpopo, went viral over the weekend when it included the line “for your domestic worker, we have chicken necks, gizzards, head and feet” in its advert for meat products.
Somizi was shocked by the advert and took to Instagram to slam the company.
He said domestic workers play a huge role in society and should be treated with respect.
“Domestic workers play a huge role in our lives. They don't deserve such disrespect. Thina, our home is also Caroline's home. She eats whatever we eat, and if she wants she can drink whatever.”
Somizi said the company should apologise to “our mothers, sisters and aunts”.
Radio host Anele Mdoda called the ad a “rubbish move”.
“Also, we eat those meats. They are not below standard. We eat them and so do our domestic helpers. This is a rubbish move!”
Actress Gail Mabalane said the ad was “out of touch”, while 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela called it “nonsense”.
The company has since apologised for the advert, stating it did not constitute their values nor respect for customers.
“CY Frozen Foods would like to sincerely and unreservedly apologise to the community of Musina for the insult caused by our recent advertisement.
“We, the management of CY Frozen Foods, take full responsibility for the regrettable advertisement, which does not constitute our values and respect for our customers, whom we have always valued,” the company said in an open letter.