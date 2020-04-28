WATCH | Ayanda Borotho advises Mzansi to step up: We are the government we seek

Actress and author Ayanda Borotho has shared a call for action with South Africans as the country continues to battle the coronavirus.

The actress took to Instagram to encourage her followers to step up and take care of their own instead of waiting for the government to step in. She explained that the reality according to her was that government was trying but won't be able to help everybody during this difficult time.

“The truth of the matter is, the government does not have the capacity to help everybody who needs help at this time. It's not possible. The majority of South Africans live below the poverty line.

“The people who live in poverty, in real dire poverty, are in excess of 40 million in this country and that's just a fact. I don't know if the government — with the resources that they have — will really be able to help everyone at this time,” she said.

Ayanda is just one of the many SA celebrities who have decided to use their influence to help raise funds and other resources such as food parcels for those that truly need help. Others like DJ Black Coffee, Thando Thabethe, Siya Kolisi have also been doing their part.

Ayanda sent the call of action out to everyone, emphasising that if everyone does their bit, together with the government, Mzansi may get out of this pandemic in a better state.

“We are also the government, let's not forget that. So let's collaborate our efforts and put together our resources to do our bit and play our part.”

Watch the rest of the video below.