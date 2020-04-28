‘Zero regrets’ - Mihlali gets backlash for dating someone older while in high school

YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase once again had the streets in meltdown mode over the weekend when she weighed in on a debate about schoolgirls dating much older men, and said she didn't regret doing so.

The star weighed in on the conversation after a user asked women who had dated men in their 20s or 30s while they were still in their early teens if they ever looked back now and thought it was messed up.

In a screenshot of a tweet that circulated, the star responded by saying she saw nothing wrong with it and had "zero regrets".

"Didn't see anything wrong with it then and I still don't. Zero regrets."

Mihlali was soon the talk of social media and later deleted her post.

The star returned to Twitter later to correct a user who claimed she had said she saw nothing wrong with a 20-year-old dating a 15 year-old because she dated a 30-year-old when she was 18.

"Please don’t lie about me. I never said I dated a 30-year-old. I said I did not regret dating someone older than me in high school at the time and I don’t now," she said.

Mihlali said the original post was asking for people's opinions and she shared hers, while acknowledging that it doesn't make dating men much older right.

"The person was asking for your opinion based on personal experience. Doesn’t make it okay, though."