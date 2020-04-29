TshisaLIVE

Actor Rob van Vuuren takes shots at FNB for 'threatening legal action' over lack of funds during global pandemic

29 April 2020 - 10:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rob van Vuuren has taken FNB to task over legal 'threat'.
Image: Danielle Bischoff

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced regulations to flatten the Covid-19 curve in March, its impact on the country's weak economy has been felt across various sectors.

One of the hardest hit is the arts and entertainment sector, as it earns revenue chiefly through gatherings such as theatre shows, cinemas and festivals.

Large gatherings, mass celebrations of upcoming national days and other large government events are prohibited to halt the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, actor and comedian Rob van Vuuren took shots at First National Bank (FNB), after the bank allegedly threatened legal action against him “for not having money during a global pandemic”. 

“Hey FNB, thanks for the pre-recorded message threatening legal action against me for not having money during a global pandemic. Stay classy,” he lamented in a tweet.

Van Vuuren also asked his fans and followers to buy tickets to his virtual show, Corne and Twakkie are the Matrics, so that he can “pay the bank all the monies”.

Responding to Van Vuuren's claims, FNB said the matter was escalated and that he would receive a call from the bank.

This is not the first time the actor and comedian has taken shots at the bank during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, he questioned its initiatives to help artists and entertainers during the Covid-19 crisis.

Last month, Van Vuuren added his voice to the concern of artists during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said he supported the decision of social distancing but expressed concerns about his income and the ability to provide for his family.

