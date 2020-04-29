Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has come out guns blazing in defence of actress Nomzamo Mbatha who faced accusations of having a “meltdown” over a question about heartbreak.

Nomzamo found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday after an Instagram Live video of her responding to a question about “heartbreak” went viral.

In the video, Nomzamo can be heard saying, “I don't know what you're talking about, OK. We are strong. We are moving. Don't know her. What do you mean?”

After a chuckle or two, Nomzamo said “this is tough” and remarked: “What is a heartbreak? Is it a name of a street? Is it a mall? What is it?”

While many tweeps made fun of her for going through an apparent “heartbreak meltdown” over her break-up with Maps Maponyane, Anele called out tweeps on their ugliness towards Nomzamo.

Taking to Twitter, Anele said, “Say what you want to say about Nomzamo but let's remember one thing. She is in the States where she moved to pursue a dream then this worldwide pandemic happens and we are all going through the most then she has to experience ugliness from her own home country. Alone!!”