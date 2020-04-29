TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims

29 April 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Anele Mdoda backs Nomzamo Mbatha against Twitter trolls.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has come out guns blazing in defence of actress Nomzamo Mbatha who faced accusations of having a “meltdown” over a question about heartbreak.

Nomzamo found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday after an Instagram Live video of her responding to a question about “heartbreak” went viral.

In the video, Nomzamo can be heard saying, “I don't know what you're talking about, OK. We are strong. We are moving. Don't know her. What do you mean?”

After a chuckle or two, Nomzamo said “this is tough” and remarked: “What is a heartbreak? Is it a name of a street? Is it a mall? What is it?”

While many tweeps made fun of her for going through an apparent “heartbreak meltdown” over her break-up with Maps Maponyane, Anele called out tweeps on their ugliness towards Nomzamo.

Taking to Twitter, Anele said, “Say what you want to say about Nomzamo but let's remember one thing. She is in the States where she moved to pursue a dream then this worldwide pandemic happens and we are all going through the most then she has to experience ugliness from her own home country. Alone!!”

The bullying from  Mzani's Twitter led Nomzamo to mute her Twitter account.

When approached for comment by TshisaLIVE, the actress's team shut down suggestions the star may have had a “meltdown” in the viral video.

Nomzamo's manager, Phumza Nohashe, told TshisaLIVE the actress was just having fun in the video.

“Anyone with half a brain and being an authentic follower of hers should see that Nomzamo is a fun and lighthearted person, and suffers no more issues than the unqualified Twitter psychologists who are currently diagnosing her every facial muscle movement.”

Phumza suggested the actress was being bullied by social media users.

Nomzamo and Maps' relationship hit the headlines again in March when a fan suggested that the former lovers were back together after Maps shared a picture of himself hugging a woman who, from behind, resembled the actress.

