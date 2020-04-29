Cassper: I am far from being a billionaire, but I will be one day

News that American rapper Kanye West reached billionaire status has refueled SA rapper Cassper Nyovest's drive to “get that dough”.

South Africans woke up to news over the weekend that Kanye had made it onto the billionaire's list, according to Forbes Magazine.

Sharing how “mind-blown” he would be if he ever sees a “billi” chilling in his bank account, Cassper said he won't stop until he is also a billionaire.

Cassper said it was about him proving to himself that he could start from having nothing to plenty of ranks in his bank account.

“I'm far from a billionaire man but I will be a billionaire one day. It's not even about the money. I am about proving to myself that I can start from 0 to a billion. I'm sure it'll also inspire others, but if I could just see it sit in the account I will be mind-blown.”