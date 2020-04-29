Four celeb reactions to health MEC’s 'andidikwe' moemish
Just days after Mzansi called out minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu for his “vibrator” moemish, the nation's most famous faces were again tickled by a politician's slip-up on air.
On Tuesday it was Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's turn to top the Twitter trends list, after she ended a televised briefing on Tuesday night, saying “andidikwe” (I am fed up), seemingly unaware that her microphone was still on.
A KWEEEN!— Sesona Sestien Ngqakamba (@Sesona_Ngqaks) April 28, 2020
EC MEC for Health. Bathathe DiGombaz🤣🤣🤣#ANDIDIKWE pic.twitter.com/SSKzHhxfns
In a statement the MEC apologised to national health minister Zweli Mkhize and said she had been “moving away from her laptop and taking off her doek” at the time of the incident.
“I profusely apologise for the wrong impression that this created as I am committed in the fight against this pandemic”, the statement read in part.
But soon TLs were flooded with memes and messages about the slip-up, with celebs also joining in on the fun.
WAIT WHAT?
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai was shocked by the incident and tweeted: “Did I just hear 'andidikwe' on the news?”
THE JOKES JUST KEEP COMING
Actress Rami Chuene said it was just the latest in a list of funny moments over the last week.
“Mask challenge. Vibrators. Andidikwe. What’s next?” she asked.
Mask challenge. Vibrators. Andidikwe. What’s next? 😂😂😂#COVID19SouthAfrica #StayAtHome— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 28, 2020
I greet you all in the wonderful name of Andidikwe
Radio and TV personality Hulisani Ravele was having way too much fun with the moemish and the “group presentation” that was also given.
Fellow South Africans, I greet you all in the wonderful name of #Andidikwe and Group Presentations aka "if I'm shining everybody gotta shine"! 🤷🏾♀️😂🤣 Kus'emzansi la, have a wonderful Wednesday! 😘— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 29, 2020
Why Sindiswa?
Actress Masasa Mbangeni questioned Sindiswa's appointment as MEC.
“To say there are capable and talented doctors like Dr Mbengashe & EC is being led through this crisis by loMama ungenaskolo or ismilo yhu sedikwe self”.
Sindiswa made headlines last week after TimesLIVE reported that minister Mkhize was furious with the Eastern Cape government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Three insiders said the minister read the riot act to Sindiswa and her administrative staff in a meeting behind closed doors, after a presentation by Dr John Black, head of the infectious diseases and HIV unit at Livingstone Hospital, suggested the department was ill-prepared to deal with the virus.
The report also said that the minister had sent a senior director to lead the tracing, screening and testing teams in the city.