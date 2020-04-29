IN MEMES | Fans applaud Marothi for putting his side chick in her lane!
No Rachel slander will be tolerated at the dinner table
Tuesday night's episode of Skeem Saam saw Marothi gain back some favour from viewers, albeit temporary, when he reminded his side chick to never disrespect his wife.
Rachel cooked dinner for her hubby before she went to work her night shift. Marothi invited his side chick, Kaone, to come and dine with him. All was rosy until Kaone decided to diss Rachel's cooking, hoping to get some brownie points for herself.
However, that obvs didn't go as planned because Marothi totes lost it and made it clear to Kaone that she must never talk about Rachel with disrespect.
For a minute, fans actually forgot that Marothi was trash for cheating and celebrated the fact that he put his side chick in her place.
After everything that Skeem Saam's Marothi and Rachel have been through, fans were heartbroken to learn that Marothi remained “trash” and that his insecurities have led him to cheat on his wife. More than that, fans who have been vouching for the couple were fuming that Marothi was “abusive” towards Rachel.
But the one thing they “appreciate” about the old Casanova was the way he handled Kaone at the dinner table. Check out the memes below.
Never let your side chick disrespect your main/wife. Marothi👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KIGsfrcGYR— Itu_Skay Afrikanist (@RoyaltSkay) April 28, 2020
#skeemsaam I fail to understand how ya'll are applauding Marothi for standing up for his wife! Haibo! that doesn't justify he's reasons for cheating! Its unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/oRA02BYnft— Feniassumbane (@Fine_Man1) April 28, 2020
I like how Marothi didn't let his side disrespect Rachel #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wxACH9apyR— PETRO TEE (@LionLionOfJudah) April 28, 2020
Marothi be like: stay in your lane and respect my wife’s cooking #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Jr7XGQzNSb— Emily 🌸🇿🇦 (@Oka_Vin_K) April 28, 2020
As a side you do not say such nasty things about the wiffy you actually say good things about her so the gent feels guilty and starts saying the bad things to boost your self-esteem!#marothi— MAMA ka SHAKA💙 (@shakas_mom) April 28, 2020
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/UJ8uhGrXsD
Marothi went from a Villan to a Hero 😂😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/07jpoZ30CW— Geniva Molepo (@GenivaMolepo) April 28, 2020
At least Marothi is out here defending his wife, ba bangwe they tarnish the wife for a "step up" to the side, maaka a gona!🙄 #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/6avbO2612o— Hlatse_14 (@_14Hlatse) April 28, 2020
Cheating is an extreme sport, yes. So not getting caught is an achievement worth celebrating🏆A round of applause for Marothi👏🏽😹#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/aqMHk0XyEP— Emash Mohlaba🇿🇦 (@emash_august) April 28, 2020
Yall think Marothi was disciplining Kaone because he loves Rachel?? I think he did it because his friend told him to seek respect from Kaone since she was makinh demands #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/t9mrMMw8qT— Thabiso Raphiri (@Biso_Raph) April 28, 2020
#SkeemSaam #marothi o betha dance ya bofebe 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ptuA7Ll7l5— Puse Mohlala (@MohlalaPuse) April 28, 2020
Shapa Marothi, that's how you put le 68 le seleng in line. O ntlhatsoitse pelo ena#Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/ReX8p2u8KW— PhillyMosoeunyane (@TsepoPhilly) April 28, 2020