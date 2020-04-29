TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans applaud Marothi for putting his side chick in her lane!

No Rachel slander will be tolerated at the dinner table

29 April 2020 - 10:21 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Macks Papo plays Marothi on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Macks Papo/ Instagram

Tuesday night's episode of Skeem Saam saw Marothi gain back some favour from viewers, albeit temporary, when he reminded his side chick to never disrespect his wife.

Rachel cooked dinner for her hubby before she went to work her night shift. Marothi invited his side chick, Kaone, to come and dine with him. All was rosy until Kaone decided to diss Rachel's cooking, hoping to get some brownie points for herself.

However, that obvs didn't go as planned because Marothi totes lost it and made it clear to Kaone that she must never talk about Rachel with disrespect.

For a minute, fans actually forgot that Marothi was trash for cheating and celebrated the fact that he put his side chick in her place.

After everything that Skeem Saam's Marothi and Rachel have been through, fans were heartbroken to learn that Marothi remained “trash” and that his insecurities have led him to cheat on his wife. More than that, fans who have been vouching for the couple were fuming that Marothi was “abusive” towards Rachel.

But the one thing they “appreciate” about the old Casanova was the way he handled Kaone at the dinner table. Check out the memes below.

