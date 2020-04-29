Proceeds from DJ Black Coffee's latest online concert to go to KFC Add Hope

DJ Black Coffee has used his star power and influence for good since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and the DJ is now entering week five of his “Home Brewed” virtual concerts, this time to help KFC's Add Hope Foundation.

The DJ has raised nearly R500,000 over the past few weeks for different causes that are close to his heart. He has said that people going hungry during this pandemic is one of the things that bother him the most.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, #AddHope has helped supply food parcels to all nine provinces in South Africa and supplied over 1 million meals to those in need ... let's amplify this positivity even further!”