Proceeds from DJ Black Coffee's latest online concert to go to KFC Add Hope

29 April 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Black Coffee is going all out to help those who need help during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Black Coffee has used his star power and influence for good since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and the DJ is now entering week five of his “Home Brewed” virtual concerts, this time to help KFC's Add Hope Foundation.

The DJ has raised nearly R500,000 over the past few weeks for different causes that are close to his heart. He has said that people going hungry during this pandemic is one of the things that bother him the most. 

During the Covid-19 lockdown, #AddHope has helped supply food parcels to all nine provinces in South Africa and supplied over 1 million meals to those in need ... let's amplify this positivity even further!”

Just last week, Black Coffee explained on Instagram why he partnered with Minnie Dlamini-Jones and other stakeholders to help feed families across SA. The DJ said no-one deserved to go to bed hungry and he would do his best to help. 

“I'm on a mission from now until this lockdown is over to raise as much money to causes that speak to me. With your help, I've already raised well over R 411,000. This week, I'm teaming up with Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Jaguar South Africa and Red Cross to support their #FeedingSATogether initiative.

“Each of the food packs they're putting together for a small price can feed those in need for up to a month. Anything you can donate will go towards feeding families all around SA. No-one deserves to go to bed hungry #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed.”  

Black Coffee is asking for your help this week to do the same if not more for the Add Hope Foundation.

He's shared details of how people all over the world can help, see below.

