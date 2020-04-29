Thandiswa Mazwai opens up about coronavirus challenges: 'Artists will lose everything'
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai has opened up about the challenges artists are facing because of the coronavirus.
She told fans it might take her a while before she releases another album as she is living on the money she had saved up for a recording project.
“If you don't see an album for another few years it's because I'm saving,” she wrote.
By a few months I mean several! I’m expecting gigs to only start next year sometime. We can go virtual but ah so lonely.— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) April 27, 2020
Her industry colleagues including DJ Shimza and Black Coffee have turned to the power of the internet to host virtual quarantine parties and concerts. She admitted to have considered this, but her love for a live performance and a crowd did not allow her as virtual parties are “too lonely”.
She added that while some artists “who are supposedly rich” may be able to weather the storm, she and other artists who perform in bands will struggle until they are able to host gigs again some time next year.
It’s okay for artists who are supposedly rich, which trust me is not me, but for artists who really struggle and for bands it’s gonna be hell. The stress has already started. Corona yarebulaya.— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) April 27, 2020