Thandiswa Mazwai opens up about coronavirus challenges: 'Artists will lose everything'

29 April 2020 - 06:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Thandiswa Mazwai has shared her concerns for SA artists during lockdown.
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai has opened up about the challenges artists are facing because of the coronavirus.

She told fans it might take her a while before she releases another album as she is living on the money she had saved up for a recording project.

“If you don't see an album for another few years it's because I'm saving,” she wrote. 

Her industry colleagues including DJ Shimza and Black Coffee have turned to the power of the internet to host virtual quarantine parties and concerts. She admitted to have considered this, but her love for a live performance and a crowd did not allow her as virtual parties are “too lonely”.

She added that while some artists “who are supposedly rich” may be able to weather the storm, she and other artists who perform in bands will struggle until they are able to host gigs again some time next year.

