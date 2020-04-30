AKA: Realistically, you may not see your faves on stage for the next year

Rapper AKA has come out to encourage the Megacy not to despair despite the harsh reality and uncertain future looming where music and the arts are concerned. The rapper believes this is his chance to “change” the game.

AKA encouraged his fans not to dwell on the negatives brought by the Covid-19 lockdown but rather to believe that their faves (read AKA) will come out of the pandemic on a super Saiyan level.

“Realistically, you might not be able to see your faves perform on an actual stage for the next year even. That changes everything. But with your support ... we about to change the game like we always have. Love you and thank you for being there for me. As usual.”

AKA has been scarce on these social media streets since his little, uhm, incident with his music rival Cassper Nyovest a few weeks ago. His fans admitted that they missed his dominating presence on the socials.

It seems the Mega is aware that he's been starving his fans but he has a plan to fix all that, including new music and a new platform on which to communicate with his fans.

“Thank you for all the awesome messages. I appreciate it very very very much. Real soon there will be new music and a new platform where we can interact with each [other] as the Megacy ... way better than on this one.”