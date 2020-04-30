TshisaLIVE

AKA: Realistically, you may not see your faves on stage for the next year

But the Supa Mega has promised the Megacy they will come out okay from the pandemic

30 April 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
AKA says the Megacy will come out of the pandemic 'on top'.
AKA says the Megacy will come out of the pandemic 'on top'.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA has come out to encourage the Megacy not to despair despite the harsh reality and uncertain future looming where music and the arts are concerned. The rapper believes this is his chance to “change” the game.

AKA encouraged his fans not to dwell on the negatives brought by the Covid-19 lockdown but rather to believe that their faves (read AKA) will come out of the pandemic on a super Saiyan level.

Realistically, you might not be able to see your faves perform on an actual stage for the next year even. That changes everything. But with your support ... we about to change the game like we always have. Love you and thank you for being there for me. As usual.”

AKA has been scarce on these social media streets since his little, uhm, incident with his music rival Cassper Nyovest a few weeks ago. His fans admitted that they missed his dominating presence on the socials.

It seems the Mega is aware that he's been starving his fans but he has a plan to fix all that, including new music and a new platform on which to communicate with his fans.

Thank you for all the awesome messages. I appreciate it very very very much. Real soon there will be new music and a new platform where we can interact with each [other] as the Megacy ... way better than on this one.”

MORE

LISTEN | AKA drops teasers of new songs and the internet is losing its mind

Not everyone is here for one of AKA's new tunes!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper: I’m not afraid of AKA

The rapper went off at people comparing him to the Supa Mega.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA, Boity, Black Coffee and other celeb reactions to Covid-19 lockdown

‘I just suddenly became very overwhelmed’
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cassper Nyovest has 'written off' plans to reconcile with AKA

'Thank God they both raised me well and I can think before I act mara da bra ke right off'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Somizi slams company advertising necks & gizzards 'for sale for domestic ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Rob van Vuuren takes shots at FNB for 'threatening legal action' over ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. New normal: 'The River' could start shooting next week and here's how things ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Celebs poke fun at Jackson Mthembu for ventilator moemish TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X