IN MEMES | Fans say goodbye to Boity’s reality show & here's what they want to see in season 2

There's no doubt that Boity Thulo's fans definitely feel like they know her better thanks to her reality show and, as they said farewell to the show on Wednesday, they made it clear that they hope for a season two.

Boity: Own Your Throne, which initially got mixed reactions, seems to have aired the last episode with more fans than it initially had. Boity took to her Twitter account to thank the viewers for their support and express her wish for a season two as well.

“Thank you all so so much for walking this journey with me. It was so endearing, so fulfilling! I do not take your love and support for granted! By God’s grace, I’ll see y’all on season 2!”