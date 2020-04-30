Organisers apologise for Saftas 'disappointment'
Following a turbulent attempt to celebrate actors online after Covid-19 ruined their initial plans, organisers of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have issued an apology to nominees, supporters and friends of the arts at large for their “unsuccessful” virtual awards ceremony.
The event, which was first set to be stream live at 5pm, ended up only starting at 10.50pm, leaving many people disappointed.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the organisers apologised to the masses, stating that they were disappointed by technical difficulties.
“Last night, the Saftas endeavoured to host the 14th annual awards ceremony on social media in response to the uncertainty around the duration of the current nationwide lockdown. In trying to use technology to celebrate our industry, we faced unforeseen technical difficulties that severely hampered the streaming of the show. Despite our best efforts, we were unable able to deliver a show to the standards we had hoped for and for that we sincerely apologise.”
They reiterated their desire to celebrate South African talent and vowed to do better.
“We would like to send a final word of apology to our nominees, winners, stakeholders, our friends in media as well as the general public that, despite the delay, stayed up with us last night to celebrate South Africa's film and television talent. We thank you,” said the CEO, Makhosazana Khanyile.
In case you missed the whole commotion, here's a quick summary for you.
OK, so at first everyone was like was all glammed up and ready to attend the virtual red carpet. #excited
We are red carpet ready!!! Done up for the man of the hour @loyisomacdonald. Family ties @_Motsoaledi @ramichuene We are ready for our Loy to take it home. Now switch on the thing @SAFTAS1 tlhe pic.twitter.com/xFnE1TcMIU— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) April 29, 2020
But then it was delayed till 8pm. At 8pm, one hour late turned into two then three and now everyone was wondering what the hold up is...
Go to sleep #SAFTAs14 Nominee. Data is not loading. Tomorrow they will try again. pic.twitter.com/NxVNvnTrm1— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) April 29, 2020
Then Mzansi went into young “we don't know whether to stay up or give up” phase.
@ramichuene is making calls and arguing with security outside. @loyisomacdonald @_Motsoaledi and I went to go get drinks. It's too cold outside.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) April 29, 2020
Okay, just send me the winners and I'll announce them. I have a dress, make-up and wifi #SAFTAs— Talitha Ndima (@talinolu) April 29, 2020
There was a “hopeless” phase as well, shem...
TV and Film industry after having their last remaining booze in the house to celebrate the #SAFTAs14 that never happened. Fyre! pic.twitter.com/C45RLwB1im— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) April 29, 2020
But then... at 10.50pm there was light.
Okay! Forget what I said. VUKANI FILM AND TV INDUSTRY AND FANS!!! #SAFTAs14 are now streaming! I repeat they are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/fAqPmcVYhn— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) April 29, 2020
The show eventually happened, though it was by no means smooth.
However, after a very “fast” online ceremony, Mzansi got its list of winners and took to Twitter to celebrate.
There were emotional speeches and a flood of congratulatory messages.
Here is the 411 below.