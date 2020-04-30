TshisaLIVE

Organisers apologise for Saftas 'disappointment'

30 April 2020 - 17:35 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Dineo Ranaka was the host of the online Saftas on April 29.
Dineo Ranaka was the host of the online Saftas on April 29.
Image: Instagram/ Dineo Ranaka

Following a turbulent attempt to celebrate actors online after Covid-19 ruined their initial plans, organisers of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have issued an apology to nominees, supporters and friends of the arts at large for their “unsuccessful” virtual awards ceremony.

The event, which was first set to be stream live at 5pm, ended up only starting at 10.50pm, leaving many people disappointed.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the organisers apologised to the masses, stating that they were disappointed by technical difficulties.

“Last night, the Saftas endeavoured to host the 14th annual awards ceremony on social media in response to the uncertainty around the duration of the current nationwide lockdown. In trying to use technology to celebrate our industry, we faced unforeseen technical difficulties that severely hampered the streaming of the show. Despite our best efforts, we were unable able to deliver a show to the standards we had hoped for and for that we sincerely apologise.”

They reiterated their desire to celebrate South African talent and vowed to do better.

“We would like to send a final word of apology to our nominees, winners, stakeholders, our friends in media as well as the general public that, despite the delay, stayed up with us last night to celebrate South Africa's film and television talent. We thank you,” said the CEO, Makhosazana Khanyile.

In case you missed the whole commotion, here's a quick summary for you. 

 

OK, so at first everyone was like was all glammed up and ready to attend the virtual red carpet. #excited

But then it was delayed till 8pm. At 8pm, one hour late turned into two then three and now everyone was wondering what the hold up is...

Then Mzansi went into young “we don't know whether to stay up or give up” phase. 

There was a “hopeless” phase as well, shem...

But then... at 10.50pm there was light. 

The show eventually happened, though it was by no means smooth.

However, after a very “fast” online ceremony, Mzansi got its list of winners and took to Twitter to celebrate.

There were emotional speeches and a flood of congratulatory messages.

Here is the 411 below.

MORE

Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards

The full list of winners from this year's South African Film & Television Awards, which were held online due to the outbreak and hosted by Dineo ...
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Somizi slams company advertising necks & gizzards 'for sale for domestic ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Rob van Vuuren takes shots at FNB for 'threatening legal action' over ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
X