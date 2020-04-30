Simphiwe Dana is not here for cigarette ban: 'It only causes anxiety'

Dlamini-Zuma's announcement comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of cigarettes would be allowed on May 1.

By Thursday morning, about 273,483 people had signed a petition on change.org calling on the president to lift the ban.

Though she is not a smoker herself, Simphiwe warned that not having a smoke could lead to anxiety and illness for smokers.

“I’m not even a smoker but inhibiting long-term smokers from smoking does nothing for their health in the short term, besides just giving them anxiety. Anxiety might trigger other illnesses,” she said on Twitter.