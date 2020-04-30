Simphiwe Dana is not here for cigarette ban: 'It only causes anxiety'
More than 270,000 South Africans have signed a petition against the ban on the sale of cigarettes under level 4 of lockdown, and songstress Simphiwe Dana believes the ban will do more harm than good for smokers.
Smokers nationwide are spitting fire over minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's announcement on Wednesday night that the sale of cigarette and tobacco products will not be allowed under level 4 of lockdown, which is set to commence on Friday.
Dlamini-Zuma's announcement comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of cigarettes would be allowed on May 1.
By Thursday morning, about 273,483 people had signed a petition on change.org calling on the president to lift the ban.
Though she is not a smoker herself, Simphiwe warned that not having a smoke could lead to anxiety and illness for smokers.
“I’m not even a smoker but inhibiting long-term smokers from smoking does nothing for their health in the short term, besides just giving them anxiety. Anxiety might trigger other illnesses,” she said on Twitter.
The songstress was not the only celebs to speak out on the ban, sports radio personality Mpho Letsholonyane felt sorry for the smokers.
“No more cigarettes on sale ... Askies smokers.”
Radio personality Anele, on the other hand, made fun of the government's cigarette sale U-turn, saying, “Cyril straight up said, 'Ask your mother', and y'all know full well what happens then. My President.”
