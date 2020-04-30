TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa

30 April 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Siv Ngesi has defended Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Siv Ngesi's Instagram

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi has defended Mmusi Maimane after the former DA leader was criticised on social media.

Siv this week shared pics of the two clowning around with face masks, including a snap where the masks cover their faces.

Some saw the pic as mocking president Cyril Ramaphosa's method of putting on a mask during a recent address to the nation.

The chief activist of the One SA Movement was accused of being “a total chop” and undermining what the president was “trying to achieve”.

“You should stay home and practise social distancing so our people can follow suit,” a social media user said.

While Mmusi did not respond to the criticism, Siv jumped to his friend's defence and said the follower had it all wrong.

He said that criticism was “unfair” and Mmusi had done a lot to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wow! If you saw what he is doing and the number of humans he is feeding daily! This comment made me sad,” Siv wrote.

Others defended the leader and said his bromance with Siv was hilarious.

This is not the first time the pair have missioned together to help those in need.

Last week Siv shared a snap of the two in the streets giving aid.

“Another mission with this brother of mine Mmusi Maimane. We are on a mission to change SA one person at a time! With him by my side, I know it’s possible!" Siv wrote, encouraging people to join the movement.

