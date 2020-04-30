Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa

While Mmusi did not respond to the criticism, Siv jumped to his friend's defence and said the follower had it all wrong.

He said that criticism was “unfair” and Mmusi had done a lot to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wow! If you saw what he is doing and the number of humans he is feeding daily! This comment made me sad,” Siv wrote.

Others defended the leader and said his bromance with Siv was hilarious.

This is not the first time the pair have missioned together to help those in need.

Last week Siv shared a snap of the two in the streets giving aid.

“Another mission with this brother of mine Mmusi Maimane. We are on a mission to change SA one person at a time! With him by my side, I know it’s possible!" Siv wrote, encouraging people to join the movement.