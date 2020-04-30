Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards
Imbewu named most popular soapie or telenovela
Somizi was once again the toast of the town on Wednesday after his reality show, Living The Dream With Somizi, scooped a South African Film & Television Award (Safta).
The awards were held online due to the Covid-19 outbreak and hosted by seasoned radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka.
Somizi's reality show won Best Structured or Docu-reality Show.
Mzansi Magic's The River was a major winner at the awards, scooping 10 different prizes, including Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela and Best Telenovela.
The show's Sindi Dlathu won the Best Actress - Telenovela award for her often-flawless performances as Lindiwe on the show, while Mary-Anne Barlow won Best Supporting Actress- Telenovela for her character Gail.
Kgomotso Christopher may have left Scandal! but she still bagged a Best Supporting Actress - TV Soapie award for her role as Yvonne Langa.
Bongile Mantsai walked away with two awards, one for Best Actor - Feature Film and Best Actor- Soap for his roles on Knuckle City and Scandal! respectively.
Loyiso MacDonald won Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela for his role in The Queen.
Best Actress in a TV Drama went to Florence Masebe for her role in the The Republic, while Wiseman Mncube from eHostela won best actor.
iThemba's Brenda Ngxoli won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, while Seputla Sebogodi's role on The Republic earned him a Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama award.
The Lifetime Achiever Award went to Thembi Mtshali-Jones.
Rhythm City won the Best Soap award, while The Republic scooped the Best TV Drama prize. Imbewu walked away with the Most Popular Soapie/Telenovela prize.
In the film categories, Knuckle City, SA’s official Oscars entry for 2019, bagged six wins.
Here's a list of the winners:
- Best Short Film: The Letter Reader
- Best Student Film: Moya
- Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap: Rhythm City
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap: Getroud met Rugby
- Best Achievement In Original Music/Score - Telenovela: Isibaya
- Best Achievement in Editing - Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Soap/Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela: Arendsvlei
- Best Actress - Telenovela: Sindi Dlathu - The River
- Best Actor - Telenovela: Roberto Kyle- Arendsvl
- Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela: Mary-Anne Barlow - The River
- Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela: Loyiso MacDonald - The Queen
- Best Actress - TV Soap: Denise Newman - Suidooster
- Best Actor - TV Soap: Bongile Mantsai - Scandal!
- Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap: Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!
- Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap: Mncedisi Shabangu - Rhythm City
- Best TV Soap: Rhythm City
- Best Telenovela: The River
- Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama: The Republic
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama: The Republic
- Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama: Spreeus
- Best Achievement in Sound - TV Drama: The Republic
- Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - TV Drama: Spreeus
- Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama: Shadow
- Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama: Ifalakhe
- Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama: Ifalakhe
- Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama: The Republic
- Best Actress - TV Drama: Florence Masebe - The Republic
- Best Actor - TV Drama: Wiseman Mncube - eHostela
- Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama: Brenda Ngxoli - iThemba
- Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama: Seputla Sebogodi - The Republic
- Best TV Drama: The Republic
- Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Feature: Buddha in Africa
- Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary: The Sound of Masks
- Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary: The Fun's Not Over: The James Phillips Story
- Best Achievement in Sound - Documentary Feature: Dying for Gold
- Best Documentary Feature: Buddha in Africa
- Best Natural History and Environmental Programme: STROOP: Journey into the Rhino Horn War
- Discretionary Award - Natural History and Environmental Programme on Innovative Research: Cave Crocs of Gabon
- Best Children’s Programme: Words and Numbers Series 9
- Best Competition Reality Show: Ultimate Braai Master
- Best Structured or Docu-reality Show: Living The Dream With Somizi Season 4
- Best International Format Show: Celebrity Game Night S1
- Best Factual & Educational Programme: Op Seer Se Spoor
- Best Current Affairs Programme: Checkpoint - Work Hazards
- Best Variety Show: Mooi
- Best Youth Programme: MTV Shuga Down South 2
- Best Entertainment Programme: Emo 30 Jaar In Musiek
- Best Lifestyle Programme: Elders: Japan
- Best Made for TV Movie: Droomman
- Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film: Knuckle City
- Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film: Fiela se Kind
- Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film: Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
- Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film: Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
- Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Feature Film: Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer
- Best Achievement in Editing - Feature Film: Knuckle City
- Best Achievement in Production Design - Feature Film: Knuckle City
- Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film: Back of the Moon
- Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - Feature Film: Knuckle City
- Best Actress - Feature Film: Clementine Mosimane -Poppie Nongena
- Best Actor - Feature Film: Bongile Mantsai - Knuckle City
- Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film: Anna-Mart van der Merwe -Poppie Nongena
- Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film: Patrick Ndlovu - Knuckle City
- Best Feature Film: Fiela se Kind
- Lifetime Achiever Award: Thembi Mtshali-Jones
- Youth Achiever Award: Thabo Welcome
- Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award: Boitsheko Keabetswe Malebo Matlhage
- Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award: Luzuko Dilima
- Emerging Filmmaker Award: Vusi Africa Sindane
- Best TV Presenter: Entle Bizana - Hectic on 3
- Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela: Imbewu