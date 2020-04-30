Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards

Kgomotso Christopher may have left Scandal! but she still bagged a Best Supporting Actress - TV Soapie award for her role as Yvonne Langa.

Bongile Mantsai walked away with two awards, one for Best Actor - Feature Film and Best Actor- Soap for his roles on Knuckle City and Scandal! respectively.

Loyiso MacDonald won Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela for his role in The Queen.

Best Actress in a TV Drama went to Florence Masebe for her role in the The Republic, while Wiseman Mncube from eHostela won best actor.

iThemba's Brenda Ngxoli won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama, while Seputla Sebogodi's role on The Republic earned him a Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama award.

The Lifetime Achiever Award went to Thembi Mtshali-Jones.

Rhythm City won the Best Soap award, while The Republic scooped the Best TV Drama prize. Imbewu walked away with the Most Popular Soapie/Telenovela prize.

In the film categories, Knuckle City, SA’s official Oscars entry for 2019, bagged six wins.