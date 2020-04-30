TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu on recent house robbery: Imagine working that hard for you to be back to square one

30 April 2020 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Zodwa Wabantu won't let the opinions of others rain on her parade.
Zodwa Wabantu won't let the opinions of others rain on her parade.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

 Zodwa Wabantu is still struggling to deal with the heartbreak of having her home broken into by thieves.

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE that the most heartbreaking thing about being robbed was the fact that life can change so drastically in a few hours and because of selfish people.

“I don't want to dwell on the robbery because, at the end of the day, it's life. Once I actually know for sure just how much I have lost, I will work as hard as I can to bring myself back to where I was.” 

Zodwa admitted that crime had a way of leaving one feeling helpless.

“It's just that it's not a great feeling to know that a random group of people decided that I don't deserve all these things that I worked so hard for. Crime is really the most heartbreaking thing. Imagine working that hard for you to be back to square one,” Zodwa said.

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu sheds tears over house robbery: I lost stuff worth more than R100k

"I'm so heartbroken," Zodwa said
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

When she spoke to TshisaLIVE last Thursday, just after she found out about the house burglary, Zodwa thanked God she and her family weren't home because she said she believed something bad could have happened to them.

“I'm heartbroken that you work so hard only for other people with evil hearts to take everything you've worked for. It really hurts. But I am very grateful there was nobody at home. I could have been raped or killed, if I was in the house, but God made sure I wasn't there.”

Since then, Zodwa has made sure that people know that she isn't “weak” and that she was caught off-guard but that won't happen again.

I had a break-in I’m not weak or paralysed nizo***. I never let my guard down,” she said on Instagram.

READ MORE

3 times Zodwa and her bae served goals during #lockdown

“People should be with their partners, but not their side chicks.” Zodwa said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zodwa: Breast surgery is a woman's way of looking after her body

Zodwa says breast lifts are the way to go!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu gushes over her bae on his birthday

Yoh! Zodwa Wabantu is really whopped!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu gives Mzansi tips on how to cope during the 21-day lockdown

"People should be with their partners, but not their side chicks."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Somizi slams company advertising necks & gizzards 'for sale for domestic ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Actor Rob van Vuuren takes shots at FNB for 'threatening legal action' over ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. New normal: 'The River' could start shooting next week and here's how things ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Celebs poke fun at Jackson Mthembu for ventilator moemish TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X