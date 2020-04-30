Zodwa Wabantu on recent house robbery: Imagine working that hard for you to be back to square one

Zodwa Wabantu is still struggling to deal with the heartbreak of having her home broken into by thieves.

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE that the most heartbreaking thing about being robbed was the fact that life can change so drastically in a few hours and because of selfish people.

“I don't want to dwell on the robbery because, at the end of the day, it's life. Once I actually know for sure just how much I have lost, I will work as hard as I can to bring myself back to where I was.”

Zodwa admitted that crime had a way of leaving one feeling helpless.

“It's just that it's not a great feeling to know that a random group of people decided that I don't deserve all these things that I worked so hard for. Crime is really the most heartbreaking thing. Imagine working that hard for you to be back to square one,” Zodwa said.