Buhle Samuels on Cuban doctors’ arrival: I’m confused, how this is bad?
Actress Buhle Samuels has shared her thoughts on the arrival of doctors from Cuba to help SA deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to her Twitter timeline, the actress who has been engaging her followers on all things Covid-19, asked why it seemed there were people opposing the arrival of the doctors, with some going as far as dubbing their arrival “unnecessary”.
“Doctors that aren’t happy about the Cuban doctors. I’m confused how is this bad? Doctors and nurses are already spread thin. Mind you it’s not like there aren’t any other sick people outside of Covid-19. Doctors still have to take care of other patients,” she said.
One of her followers pointed out that one of the reasons behind the hesitance to be happy about the matter was the alleged “special” treatment these doctors were getting when compared to how doctors at home are treated.
Buhle said she understood how that could leave local doctors feeling uneasy and also added that SA health personnel needed to be protected and taken care of.
“I definitely think our doctors and nurses need to be taken care of and protected. In the same breath whatever our challenges are, we need as many hands as possible to help us. Each doctor and nurse can only do so much.”
According to documents seen by Business Day, the arrival of over 200 Cuban medical doctors in SA was set to cost the country hundreds of millions of rand. The documents showed that the average cost of the Cuban medical brigade was projected at R2.35m a person.
This, and the general fear of losing jobs, were the main concerns that stopped some South Africans from celebrating the Cuban doctors' arrival.
However, TimesLIVE reported that health minister Zweli Mkhize said the Cubans were not in the country to steal the jobs of SA doctors but would serve as a reinforcement given their special medical skills.
The group consists of experts in epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health, family physicians, health care technology engineers and experts to provide technical assistance.