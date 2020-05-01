Buhle Samuels on Cuban doctors’ arrival: I’m confused, how this is bad?

Actress Buhle Samuels has shared her thoughts on the arrival of doctors from Cuba to help SA deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the actress who has been engaging her followers on all things Covid-19, asked why it seemed there were people opposing the arrival of the doctors, with some going as far as dubbing their arrival “unnecessary”.

“Doctors that aren’t happy about the Cuban doctors. I’m confused how is this bad? Doctors and nurses are already spread thin. Mind you it’s not like there aren’t any other sick people outside of Covid-19. Doctors still have to take care of other patients,” she said.

One of her followers pointed out that one of the reasons behind the hesitance to be happy about the matter was the alleged “special” treatment these doctors were getting when compared to how doctors at home are treated.

Buhle said she understood how that could leave local doctors feeling uneasy and also added that SA health personnel needed to be protected and taken care of.

“I definitely think our doctors and nurses need to be taken care of and protected. In the same breath whatever our challenges are, we need as many hands as possible to help us. Each doctor and nurse can only do so much.”