Chris Brown is a big stan of comedian William Last

Comedian and TikTok sensation William Last has been giving us life during the lockdown and it turns out that even US music superstar Chris Brown is a fan.

William has become known for his hilarious videos about life in Mzansi and his home country of Botswana, but even had Chris in stitches when he posted a video of him singing the muso's Don't Wake Me Up.

Let's just say that William's version was, uh, unique and a bit of a flop.

Still, Chris shared the video on his Instagram, telling his fans not to sing along to his songs unless they are doing it like William.

“If you don’t sing my sh*t like this we are not homies,” Chris told his 64.3 million followers around the world.