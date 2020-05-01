Mohale: I don’t think we are ready for schools to reopen

TimesLIVE reported that later the same day there was confusion when basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule said in a presentation that the date for the return to school had changed. She said: “When this plan (presented to Cabinet) is approved, then we are going to school; on the 18th our children are going to school.”

Since Mweli's presentation, social media has been filled with anxious parents concerned about whether adequate hygiene and safety measures would be in place to protect their children from Covid-19.

Actor Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung has a lot of experience tutoring students and has been providing online English classes during the lockdown.

He weighed in on the debate and said he did not think the return was a good idea.