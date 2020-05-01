TshisaLIVE

Mohale: I don’t think we are ready for schools to reopen

Several celebs have shared how they won't let their kids go back to school next week

01 May 2020 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mohale has been helping out students during the lockdown with online classes.
Image: Gallo Images/ Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have shared their fears about the safety of their children if a proposal for schools to reopen next week goes ahead.

Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli told MPs on Wednesday that the department was planning to begin the return of pupils to schools, starting with grades 7 and 12 pupils next week.

TimesLIVE reported that later the same day there was confusion when basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule said in a presentation that the date for the return to school had changed. She said: “When this plan (presented to Cabinet) is approved, then we are going to school; on the 18th our children are going to school.”

Since Mweli's presentation, social media has been filled with anxious parents concerned about whether adequate hygiene and safety measures would be in place to protect their children from Covid-19.

Actor Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung has a lot of experience tutoring students and has been providing online English classes during the lockdown.

He weighed in on the debate and said he did not think the return was a good idea.

Celeb moms have also slammed the proposal, sharing their concerns online and vowing to not send their kids to school.

TV presenter Olwethu Leshabane said she would rather have her children repeat the year than die.

“Listen. I’d rather my children repeat this year and stay put at home than I do all the efforts of the lockdown and have us all end up in ICU because Mikaili thought his friend’s mask was way cooler than his and they tried each other’s masks out. I’d rather not die.”

She also hit back at suggestions that children may be passed, saying it would create more problems.

Reality show star Mome Mahlangu shared Olwethu's sentiment.

Responding to a post about parents willing to sacrifice a full year of schooling to keep their child alive, she said: “That's me, mind made up.”

Rami Chuene also made it clear that her kids won't be going back next week.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the government's plans for schooling on Thursday afternoon.

