Phemelo Motene vs angry followers: It's common for social media to expect one to just allow the bullying

A heated debate moved from the airwaves to the TL earlier this week after Phemelo Motene exchanged some spicy responses with her listeners who had different opinions about whether SA should be helping to feed illegal immigrants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phemelo and her listeners went head-to-head after the radio host said she believed needy children - no matter their citizenship or place of birth - deserved to be fed during these hard pandemic times.

The debate that became emotional and tense on Phemelo's SAfm show made it's way to Twitter as more and more listeners took to her timeline to tell her that they didn't appreciate her opinions and the tone with which she used while driving her point home.

Some followers went as far as accusing Phemelo of trying to "impose her views" on her listeners and being overly emotional.

"It's common for social media to expect one to just allow the bullying. Not today, let them say what they want ... it will never sit well with me to deny a child food because they are Zimbabwean, the same way a South African child too shouldn't be denied food," she said.