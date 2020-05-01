TshisaLIVE

Phemelo Motene vs angry followers: It's common for social media to expect one to just allow the bullying

01 May 2020 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Phemelo Motene won't be silenced by people who think she's not entitled to an opinion as a radio presenter.
Image: Via Twitter

A heated debate moved from the airwaves to the TL earlier this week after Phemelo Motene exchanged some spicy responses with her listeners who had different opinions about whether SA should be helping to feed illegal immigrants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phemelo and her listeners went head-to-head after the radio host said she believed needy children - no matter their citizenship or place of birth - deserved to be fed during these hard pandemic times.

The debate that became emotional and tense on Phemelo's SAfm show made it's way to Twitter as more and more listeners took to her timeline to tell her that they didn't appreciate her opinions and the tone with which she used while driving her point home.

Some followers went as far as accusing Phemelo of trying to "impose her views" on her listeners and being overly emotional.

"It's common for social media to expect one to just allow the bullying. Not today, let them say what they want ... it will never sit well with me to deny a child food because they are Zimbabwean, the same way a South African child too shouldn't be denied food," she said.

Initially, Phemelo tried to explain where she was coming from and why she would stand by her point no matter what was thrown her way.

"Guys, I am not going to apologise for being emotional, please. Everyone had a chance... we didn't agree but he had a change. What do you want, for me not to have an opinion? Am really confused by your judgment," Phemelo said.

As the heated exchange continued, it seemed clear that neither Phemelo nor her followers seemed determined to "lose" the debate. However, when threads of reporting Phemelo to the ombudsman and making her "fall" on social media were made, the radio host also came for them guns blazing.

"Standing up for something is not imposing, it's called standing up for a principle and I never asked you to agree, what I will not allow is to keep trying to shut me up."

"It's always a woman presenter told to keep cool, not to be emotional. Why can't I be emotional? And I do need to be clear when the opinion is mine, why should I shy away from taking responsibility for my opinion?" she asked.

Phemelo told those who continued to "attack" her to take the matter forward if they wished to.

"Being a listener doesn't give you the right to come here and bully me. I told you to go ahead and send a formal complaint. Geez." 

Here are more of the lethal clapbacks Phemelo calmly tweeted.

