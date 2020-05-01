Rami Chuene on why 'shows going back to filming' during a pandemic isn’t wise

As the entire country tries to adjust in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the arts and entertainment industry particularly has been struggling to get on its feet in the new normal and actress Rami Chuene shared her thoughts on the decision to allow productions to go back to shooting.

As soon as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the risk level approach of the national lockdown and the incoming level 4 that begins on Friday, May 1, there were a lot of questions surrounding what this would mean for TV productions.

As one of the most respected voices in the entertainment industry, Rami had a lot of questions about how productions planned to prioritise the safety of cast and crew if they were indeed insisting on going back to work. She had a number of pertinent questions that were “left hanging” in the conversation around the easing of restrictions for production houses.

“Are we all getting tested before we officially go back? Who’s paying for that? Production? Channel? Who is addressing physical and intimate contact? Will we have medics on set? Will thermal screening be done daily when we walk into the premises?” she asked.