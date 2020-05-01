To pay school fees or nah? Nokuthula Mavuso joins heated #ParentTwitter debate
As the financial strain of Covid-19 continues to weigh on parents all over the world, the question of paying school fees has come up more than once and actress Nokuthula Mavuso and poet Lebo Mashile have added their voices to the ongoing debate.
Nokuthula took to Twitter to ask if other parents were continuing to pay their children's school fees despite the fact that they are not physically going to school or not attending classes in the traditional manner due to the national lockdown.
Her question was met with several different opinions; some saying yes, some saying no and many others saying they are paying with some Ts and Cs.
For Nokuthula and many others, it seems the principal of the school her child attends had decided to keep mum on communication about the fees or if alternative methods of teaching would be used during this time. This was something that did not sit well with Nokuthula.
“I'm livid. I've sent the principal an e-mail expressing my frustration. The term ended on the 7th of April. The 4 minute long 'classes' once a day aren't cutting it for me.
“I just feel I'm not getting my money's worth to be honest. I also feel that they've had enough time to prepare work for the next two weeks at least where we just get the docs e-mailed, we print, supervise the kids, and send back. Second term started last week and basafathuza,” she vented.
Many other parents dismissed the option of not paying as “selfish”, saying the staff at school also need to get paid, plus contracts were signed.
However, for Nokuthula, the schools failing to hold up its end of the bargain was no grounds to demand payment. After all, if parents home school their children, using their own time and resources without the school's help, what would they be paying for?
“And that's my gripe. I'm not getting what I'm paying for. Things have changed dramatically, yet schools are not coming up with a workable solution. I bought a printer, ink, paper, and have to troubleshoot my way through some font the teacher is insisting upon that's not friendly,” the actress shared.
Lebo also joined the debate, sharing her experience. Read the thread below.
We got a letter today stating the plan for what’s going to happen if/when schools open. They thanked the parents who have been paying but did not put pressure on those who haven’t. Online classes only started last week. My kids were off for a solid month.— Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) April 27, 2020
I even suggested that the school couriers the months work to us at least. Then we submit on a weekly/fortnightly basis. If I'm paying, ke nyaka go e bona chelete gore e ya Kae. A re tlo dlalwa ke makgoa.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) April 27, 2020
Nobody is disputing that they should be. But as a client, I should also get my money's worth and it should not feel like we're just giving money away.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) April 28, 2020
Agreed. But our contract with the school is that we pay for the service, they provide the service, right now, the contract seems beneficial for just one party. We pay for the service, a se donation.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) April 27, 2020