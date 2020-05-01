To pay school fees or nah? Nokuthula Mavuso joins heated #ParentTwitter debate

For Nokuthula and many others, it seems the principal of the school her child attends had decided to keep mum on communication about the fees or if alternative methods of teaching would be used during this time. This was something that did not sit well with Nokuthula.

“I'm livid. I've sent the principal an e-mail expressing my frustration. The term ended on the 7th of April. The 4 minute long 'classes' once a day aren't cutting it for me.

“I just feel I'm not getting my money's worth to be honest. I also feel that they've had enough time to prepare work for the next two weeks at least where we just get the docs e-mailed, we print, supervise the kids, and send back. Second term started last week and basafathuza,” she vented.

Many other parents dismissed the option of not paying as “selfish”, saying the staff at school also need to get paid, plus contracts were signed.

However, for Nokuthula, the schools failing to hold up its end of the bargain was no grounds to demand payment. After all, if parents home school their children, using their own time and resources without the school's help, what would they be paying for?

“And that's my gripe. I'm not getting what I'm paying for. Things have changed dramatically, yet schools are not coming up with a workable solution. I bought a printer, ink, paper, and have to troubleshoot my way through some font the teacher is insisting upon that's not friendly,” the actress shared.

Lebo also joined the debate, sharing her experience. Read the thread below.