TshisaLIVE

Lockdown R&B sessions with Bokang & hubby Siphiwe are super adorable!

02 May 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Bokang and Siphiwe's house is lit, the pair have a lot of fun together.
Bokang and Siphiwe's house is lit, the pair have a lot of fun together.
Image: Via Instagram

If the phrase “marry your best friend” was a couple, former Miss SA Bokang and her soccer player husband Siphiwe Tshabalala would definitely be in the running to claim the coveted phrase as their own.

Covid-19 and its related problems, which include but are not limited to national lockdown, has brought about mostly the blues for most people. However, for some, it hasn't been all bad as it has given them a chance to spend time with the people they love the most.

For Bokang and her hubby Siphiwe, the lockdown has been bliss and a chance to dwell in their joyful bubble of love and quality family time.

Sunday Vibes with my better half. I'm enjoying R&B at its best. Mara thushang motho sho ka mazaza ka ntlong ... On a serious note, I did really pray for someone like you and I’m so blessed to be doing life with you as my husband and partner in everything..." Bokang gushed.

Just watch their cute videos below, don't forget to swipe left.

Side note: Siphiwe is really convinced he's killing those high notes. LOL!

MORE

Bokang drops pearls of wisdom: Happiness is never about your job, degree or relationship

"One day, you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Bokang & Siphiwe Tshabalala soak up the sun in island paradise

Bokang and Siphiwe's island vacay is #goals.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look pathetic

"Black child, wake up!"
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby

The model and businesswoman penned an open letter to black women, apologising for how they are treated
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Brown is a big stan of comedian William Last TshisaLIVE
  3. Sipho Ngema’s daughter clears the air on 'funeral donations' plea TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X