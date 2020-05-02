Lockdown R&B sessions with Bokang & hubby Siphiwe are super adorable!
If the phrase “marry your best friend” was a couple, former Miss SA Bokang and her soccer player husband Siphiwe Tshabalala would definitely be in the running to claim the coveted phrase as their own.
Covid-19 and its related problems, which include but are not limited to national lockdown, has brought about mostly the blues for most people. However, for some, it hasn't been all bad as it has given them a chance to spend time with the people they love the most.
For Bokang and her hubby Siphiwe, the lockdown has been bliss and a chance to dwell in their joyful bubble of love and quality family time.
“Sunday Vibes with my better half. I'm enjoying R&B at its best. Mara thushang motho sho ka mazaza ka ntlong ... On a serious note, I did really pray for someone like you and I’m so blessed to be doing life with you as my husband and partner in everything..." Bokang gushed.
Just watch their cute videos below, don't forget to swipe left.
Side note: Siphiwe is really convinced he's killing those high notes. LOL!