TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi returns to social media and the streets are hella excited!

02 May 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Fans are excited to have Pearl Thusi back on the socials.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

After a month-long hiatus from social media, Pearl Thusi made a comeback this week all in the name of promoting the news of the second season of Netflix's Queen Sono

Though she didn't give anyone any warning that she was about to go MIA for a young minute, fans were excited to see mama Pantha back on their feed.

Even if it was via a “caption-less” post of a video that confirmed Queen Sono was getting a second season.  

Before Pearl took her break from social media, she spoke about the “healing” that many tweeps needed.

“So many brewing in their poisonous negativity while stuck in their homes and unable to hit the streets and force others to drink it. They torment us even more here on the socials. Don’t let them get to you. Let them drown in their hateful acid and hopefully be reborn. Heal.”

She also spoke out about how privileged she was during the national lockdown, saying she refused to be judgmental about those in need.

“Realised how privileged I am during this lockdown. I refuse to be judgmental to those less fortunate and are under great discomfort during this time. I choose to realise how blessed I am to have the space and luxuries to commit to it. Speak kindly of those who aren’t.”

