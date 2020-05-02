Pearl Thusi returns to social media and the streets are hella excited!

After a month-long hiatus from social media, Pearl Thusi made a comeback this week all in the name of promoting the news of the second season of Netflix's Queen Sono.

Though she didn't give anyone any warning that she was about to go MIA for a young minute, fans were excited to see mama Pantha back on their feed.

Even if it was via a “caption-less” post of a video that confirmed Queen Sono was getting a second season.