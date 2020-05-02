TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Zodwa Wabantu shows how to create your own imaginary swimming pool

02 May 2020 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zodwa Wabantu knows how to create her own fun in any situation.
Zodwa Wabantu knows how to create her own fun in any situation.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Despite her house recently being broken into and assets worth more than R100,000 stolen, Zodwa Wabantu has decided to close this chapter and focus on creating her own happiness.

There has been a lot of stress in the air lately, with the lockdown making it impossible for us to hit public pools or beaches and have fun with friends.

So Zodwa, with her bubbly and energetic personality, decided to share some tips on how to create your own swimming pools during this difficult time

She posted a hilarious video on Instagram of her “swimming” in her imaginary pool, which in reality was just a wet and foamy carpet.

For the mood, she sported a sexy swimsuit and poured a bucket full of water over her body, pretending to be in a pool.

“When you don’t have a pool, be very smart. I'm grateful for where I am, but I'm longing for a pool. My bikini won’t go to waste because of the lockdown!” she wrote.

“If you don’t have a pool in your home, you pour water on your body and you swim on your carpet. If you don’t have a pool like me, you do that — and we don’t give up!”

Now who wants to have a pool party at Zodwa's when this is all over?

MORE:

3 times Zodwa and her bae served goals during #lockdown

“People should be with their partners, but not their side chicks.” Zodwa said.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa: Breast surgery is a woman's way of looking after her body

Zodwa says breast lifts are the way to go!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu gives Mzansi tips on how to cope during the 21-day lockdown

"People should be with their partners, but not their side chicks."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Brown is a big stan of comedian William Last TshisaLIVE
  3. Sipho Ngema’s daughter clears the air on 'funeral donations' plea TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Phemelo Motene vs angry followers: It's common for social media to expect one ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X