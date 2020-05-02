WATCH | LOL! Zodwa Wabantu shows how to create your own imaginary swimming pool
Despite her house recently being broken into and assets worth more than R100,000 stolen, Zodwa Wabantu has decided to close this chapter and focus on creating her own happiness.
There has been a lot of stress in the air lately, with the lockdown making it impossible for us to hit public pools or beaches and have fun with friends.
So Zodwa, with her bubbly and energetic personality, decided to share some tips on how to create your own swimming pools during this difficult time
She posted a hilarious video on Instagram of her “swimming” in her imaginary pool, which in reality was just a wet and foamy carpet.
For the mood, she sported a sexy swimsuit and poured a bucket full of water over her body, pretending to be in a pool.
“When you don’t have a pool, be very smart. I'm grateful for where I am, but I'm longing for a pool. My bikini won’t go to waste because of the lockdown!” she wrote.
“If you don’t have a pool in your home, you pour water on your body and you swim on your carpet. If you don’t have a pool like me, you do that — and we don’t give up!”
Now who wants to have a pool party at Zodwa's when this is all over?