Connie Ferguson's grandson Ronewa turned 5 and she’s a gushing gran

She might be one of the most celebrated actresses in Mzansi but when Connie Ferguson is with her grandson, she can't help but be star-struck.

The Queen star loves being a grandmother to little Ronewa and this week took to Instagram to celebrate his fifth birthday and talk a walk down memory lane.

“Glamma’s star turns 5! Where has time gone? Not too long ago he was learning to talk (now he talks nonstop!), learning to walk (now he can’t sit still!), learning to pray. Now he’s teaching us about the dangers of volcanoes, teaching us new dance moves, and literally correcting everything we do because he can do it better!”

She said he is “growing up too fast!” and prayed he would grow up to be a “God-loving, respectful, compassionate and loving human being who values life and appreciates the gift that it is”.

She also shared snaps of the pair over the years.