Kenny Kunene lends a hand with food parcels during lockdown

Kenny Kunene's foundation has joined forces with local businesses to hand out food parcels to senior citizens and the needy in Johannesburg during the lockdown.

The “Sushi King” told TshisaLIVE that he felt a sense of duty to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and was working with fellow businessman Andrew Panayiotou to give back.

“This is the first round of donating. We are planning on doing the second round very soon. We will be donating food parcels in different places going forward,” he said.