Anele Mdoda & Redi Tlhabi weigh in on the 6am-9am running lockdown rules
TV personality Anele Mdoda and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi are some of the celebrities who joined the conversation about running under the new eased restrictions of the level 4 lockdown.
While people all over Mzansi were seething at government's decision to U-turn on the sale of cigarettes, on the opposite side of the spectrum, runners were excited about the easing of restrictions that now allow them to exercise outside.
However, it seemed some were still confused as to how they are supposed to go about it. Anele took to her Twitter TL to break it down for folks, who she thought were going the extra mile to try to complicate a simple issue.
“Guys the time limitations are not saying corona does not exist between 6-9am, it's saying if you want to jog so bad here is your chance. Serious runners do so that early anyway,” she said.
Guys the time limitations are not saying corona does not exist between 6-9am it's saying if you want to jog so bad here is your chance. Serious runners do so that early anyway. Why do you guys think you are on holiday ? And no groups simple. Y'all wanna run anytime ? 😒— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 29, 2020
The presenter explained the rationale she saw in the restrictions and the easing thereof. She asked people to use their common sense and always think about how every limitation that has been put in place was for their own safety.
“All regulations are to limit your time out and your chances of interacting and spreading Covid-19. The chances of everyone getting it is high but we can't all get it at the same time. That is the disaster.”
Anele pointed out the importance of being rational when taking advantage of the level 4 easing of restrictions.
Also how will it be policed if you are within a 5k radius ? Well police yourself you full blown adult. Stop looking to see how and where you can break lockdown regulations and just help along to get along.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 30, 2020
Redi, who is an avid runner, shared her excitement and further two cents on the matter.
“The idea that residents of a neighbourhood all run in the same direction is absurd. We also don't stop and socialise. A wave at most, as we head in different directions, distances, and pace. I can count the number of times I've bumped into my own husband during a run. Each has own route, own rhythm,” Redi explained.
“I don't know about others, but my running club and various running groups and mates, all missed running but reiterated [the] need to abide by the rules. We exercised at home and adhered to the rules. We got through it. I hope the same adherence continues during level 4. No groups! No races!”
Redi is beside herself with joy that she will be able to run again.
YESS! @BruceFordycerun..did you hear? We can run within a 3km radius in our neighborhoods although not the usual 5am start. Between 6am & 9am. 3kms ×4 repeats OR different 3kms routes in same suburb should easily give us respectable weekly mileage. Can't wait to hit the tarmac🙌— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 29, 2020
