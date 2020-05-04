Anele Mdoda & Redi Tlhabi weigh in on the 6am-9am running lockdown rules

While people all over Mzansi were seething at government's decision to U-turn on the sale of cigarettes, on the opposite side of the spectrum, runners were excited about the easing of restrictions that now allow them to exercise outside.

However, it seemed some were still confused as to how they are supposed to go about it. Anele took to her Twitter TL to break it down for folks, who she thought were going the extra mile to try to complicate a simple issue.

“Guys the time limitations are not saying corona does not exist between 6-9am, it's saying if you want to jog so bad here is your chance. Serious runners do so that early anyway,” she said.