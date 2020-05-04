TshisaLIVE

Gallo’s Top 50 #QuaranTunes playlist is all the music you will need during lockdown

04 May 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Yanga Sobetwa's 'Scars' (All Over Me) is included on the QuaranTunes playlist.
Yanga Sobetwa's 'Scars' (All Over Me) is included on the QuaranTunes playlist.
Image: Supplied

With the nationwide lockdown still ongoing, tens of millions of South Africans are at home with not much to do.

To make the days and nights easier, Gallo's Top 50 #QuaranTunes playlist can keep you company during these often difficult times.

The playlist comes after the record company released a series of themed playlists during the first three weeks of the lockdown, consisting of songs from artists in their stable.

They put the playlists together and selected the “Best of QuaranTunes”, a list of the top 50 songs of the lockdown period. 

The playlist includes songs that range from Yanga Sobetwa's Scars (All Over Me) to Luyolo Yiba's deep song, Sunshine Through The Rain .

Gallo general manager Rob Cowling told TshisaLIVE the record company was on a mission to help the country through these tough times.

“The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show we can be resilient as a society.

“If we can help the process and make it a little more bearable for society through our artists' music, and help people focus and provide a reminder to stay clean and safe and prevent the spread of the virus, then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit," Cowling said.

#Quarantunes | Gallo's got the tunes to help you get that heart rate rising!

Gallo's quarantunes are all you need to get through these last lockdown days
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Gallo’s latest #Quarantunes playlist is here to beat those Monday lockdown blues

When the Monday blues hit, even during lockdown, Gallo have got the plug.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

#Quarantunes | 5 SA artists that will get you through lockdown

A tribute to our legends!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Phemelo Motene vs angry followers: It's common for social media to expect one ... TshisaLIVE
  2. To pay school fees or nah? Nokuthula Mavuso joins heated #ParentTwitter debate TshisaLIVE
  3. Chris Brown is a big stan of comedian William Last TshisaLIVE
  4. Maps' cute birthday shout-out to Boity will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest hits back at suggestions that celebs shouldn’t complain during ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
No beer? No problem! CT man uses drone to collect beer from friend
X