Gallo’s Top 50 #QuaranTunes playlist is all the music you will need during lockdown
With the nationwide lockdown still ongoing, tens of millions of South Africans are at home with not much to do.
To make the days and nights easier, Gallo's Top 50 #QuaranTunes playlist can keep you company during these often difficult times.
The playlist comes after the record company released a series of themed playlists during the first three weeks of the lockdown, consisting of songs from artists in their stable.
They put the playlists together and selected the “Best of QuaranTunes”, a list of the top 50 songs of the lockdown period.
The playlist includes songs that range from Yanga Sobetwa's Scars (All Over Me) to Luyolo Yiba's deep song, Sunshine Through The Rain .
Gallo general manager Rob Cowling told TshisaLIVE the record company was on a mission to help the country through these tough times.
“The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show we can be resilient as a society.
“If we can help the process and make it a little more bearable for society through our artists' music, and help people focus and provide a reminder to stay clean and safe and prevent the spread of the virus, then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit," Cowling said.