Gallo’s Top 50 #QuaranTunes playlist is all the music you will need during lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown still ongoing, tens of millions of South Africans are at home with not much to do.

To make the days and nights easier, Gallo's Top 50 #QuaranTunes playlist can keep you company during these often difficult times.

The playlist comes after the record company released a series of themed playlists during the first three weeks of the lockdown, consisting of songs from artists in their stable.

They put the playlists together and selected the “Best of QuaranTunes”, a list of the top 50 songs of the lockdown period.

The playlist includes songs that range from Yanga Sobetwa's Scars (All Over Me) to Luyolo Yiba's deep song, Sunshine Through The Rain .