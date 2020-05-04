Hulisani Ravele slams Gareth Cliff's open letter: Pity privilege is a disease you cannot die from

Radio star Hulisani Ravele has added her voice to the wave of outrage over comments made by radio host and businessman Gareth Cliff in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa about lockdown level four regulations.

In the letter Gareth claimed South Africans' "patience and emotional state of affairs are on a knife-edge" and they are "losing hope".

He claimed regulations had to both make sense and gain the confidence of the public, warning that not doing so could end in disaster.

“Many of us aren’t afraid of the virus anymore. It’s our health and we’ll take our chances, thank you. We are afraid of the havoc your lockdown is wreaking on the economy, on people’s lives and livelihoods.

“I see fewer and fewer explanations from ministers and more and more capricious, some would say spiteful, regulation," he said.