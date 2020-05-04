Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video'

Actor Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung faced the Twitter firing squad over the weekend after a video of him joking about what people may do with the R350 Covid-19 unemployment grant fell flat.

The star caused a stir on social media when he posted a TikTok of him lip-syncing a call to a car dealership asking them how much a Polo Vivo costs.

"Me after getting the R350 the government promised us," Mohale wrote.