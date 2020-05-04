TshisaLIVE

Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video'

04 May 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans were not impressed with Mohale's video.
Image: Mohale's Instagram

Actor Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung faced the Twitter firing squad over the weekend after a video of him joking about what people may do with the R350 Covid-19 unemployment grant fell flat.

The star caused a stir on social media when he posted a TikTok of him lip-syncing a call to a car dealership asking them how much a Polo Vivo costs.

"Me after getting the R350 the government promised us," Mohale wrote.

The video soon went viral, and sparked outrage on social media.

While some found it funny, others claimed that Mohale was making jokes at the poor's expense and was being insensitive to those who needed the grant.

Mohale later deleted the video as his name raced up the Twitter trends list and he is yet to responded to the criticism.

Meanwhile, social media has been lit with memes and comments about the post.

