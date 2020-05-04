Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video'
Actor Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung faced the Twitter firing squad over the weekend after a video of him joking about what people may do with the R350 Covid-19 unemployment grant fell flat.
The star caused a stir on social media when he posted a TikTok of him lip-syncing a call to a car dealership asking them how much a Polo Vivo costs.
"Me after getting the R350 the government promised us," Mohale wrote.
The video soon went viral, and sparked outrage on social media.
While some found it funny, others claimed that Mohale was making jokes at the poor's expense and was being insensitive to those who needed the grant.
Mohale later deleted the video as his name raced up the Twitter trends list and he is yet to responded to the criticism.
Meanwhile, social media has been lit with memes and comments about the post.
Celebrities making anti-poor jokes about the government’s R350 grant for unemployed people pic.twitter.com/8LflFHNC9X— Sinesipho (@iSendim_) May 2, 2020
Your guys anti-poor antics and "jokes" are classist.— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) May 2, 2020
Sembi Meneer. https://t.co/E5Y1kLFQYl
So sad, that video was so unnecessary and shows he is new money.— Velempini Ndlovu (@VelempiniN) May 2, 2020
It is all part and parcel with the ideology that the poor will buy weaves and make up with these government interventions. Iyakhathaza legenge enemali shame.— Nzimande (@Mndeni_N) May 2, 2020
I can't be the only one who found that video of him unfunny. It was disgusting to say the least.— Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) May 2, 2020