Moonchild exposes people allegedly using her name in song features scam

04 May 2020 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Moonchild Sanelly's name has been used by scammers during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/ Moonchild

As artists continue to feel the financial strain as a result of the nationwide lockdown, Moonchild Sanelly has come out to slam people trying to make a quick buck using her name.

The musician took to Twitter to tell followers that she recently discovered that people are offering other artists a feature from her - without consulting her.

The Rabubi singer warned people not to try and book her or her services through any platform that isn't specified on her social media pages.

"Let me tell you! If you want me, use the details on my profile of whatever platform! This week I got five n***** telling me about a feature and had five different prices because people finna make money because of corona [using] my name!" she wrote.

Moonchild laughed off the people allegedly trying to make money at her expense.

"I laugh because by the time they spoke to me, I’d already made my deal!"

Moonchild's other talents have been coming through for her during this difficult financial crunch.

She has previously shared how she often makes her own clothes and how her seamstress skills are off the chart. Now the musician has responded to the demand for face masks by making her own "Moon masks".

 The creative mask have different painted pictures: among them there's one of Moonchild in the nude and another of her face.

Check them out below:

