Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are living up to their word by giving their celebrity day ones the financial boost they deserve during these hectic Covid-19 times.

In his Freedom Day message last week, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

One such a celeb is Ntando Duma, who is smiling all the way to the bank after the party blessed her with some racks because of her loyalty.

Taking to Twitter, Ntando said she had received a payment notification referenced as "EFF Relief Fund" .