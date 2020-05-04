TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque

04 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Ntando Duma is smiling all the way to the bank.
Image: Ntando Duma/ Instagram

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are living up to their word by giving their celebrity day ones the financial boost they deserve during these hectic Covid-19 times.

In his Freedom Day message last week, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

One such a celeb is Ntando Duma, who is smiling all the way to the bank after the party blessed her with some racks because of her loyalty.

Taking to Twitter, Ntando said she had received a payment notification referenced as "EFF Relief Fund" .

Ntando was not the only one who was smiling about her bank account.

Rapper Fifi Cooper suggested that she, too, may have received money from the political party.  

Retweeting Ntando's tweet, Fifi wrote: "The best notification FNB has ever sent ka 2020."

During his address last Monday, Julius said the party was aware of the financial difficulty SA musicians were facing, and had plans to help those who had supported the party or performed at its events.

“We are aware the crisis brought by Covid-19 will affect artists and entertainers the most as the majority of these people depend on festivals and events to make a living. Because of the necessity for social distancing, it is clear we will not see concerts, parties, weddings, festivals and other gatherings through which they make a living.”

“All musicians and entertainers who have ever been on our stage or event will get financial support to help ease the economic burden caused by Covid-19.”

