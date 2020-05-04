TshisaLIVE

'Skeem Saam’s' Pebetsi Matlaila shares intimate #LockdownConfessions

04 May 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pebetsi Matlaila has hit back at haters accusing her of 'oversharing' on social media.
Image: Instagram/Pebetsi Matlaila

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila candidly opened up about the effects of lockdown on her life, surviving without alcohol and all the other things she's learnt about herself.

The national lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19, though highly inconvenient by all accounts, has also been a great opportunity for many people to introspect and reintroduce themselves to their loved ones. That has been one of the things Pebetsi has found herself doing.

“I now drink water from my champagne glass.

“Now, we get drunk on water because I have managed to convince my mind that I do not need a volume or a percentage (of alcohol) in a drink to feel happy,” she said.

Pebetsi said she's given up on making herself “pretty" each day with make-up and her dress code is now somewhere between semi bedtime and loungewear. 

“The people I've been quarantined with are done with me. They've had enough of me. Because I have since realised a few things about myself, I did not know ... Apparently I am quite a handful of a person to deal with.”

Someone on the socials did say that by the time lockdown ends, Mzansi will definitely know much MUCH more about their faves.

Watch the full video below.

View this post on Instagram

I have accepted ✌🏾

A post shared by PEBETSI NOLO MATLAILA (@pebetsimatlaila) on

