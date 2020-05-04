'Skeem Saam’s' Pebetsi Matlaila shares intimate #LockdownConfessions

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila candidly opened up about the effects of lockdown on her life, surviving without alcohol and all the other things she's learnt about herself.

The national lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19, though highly inconvenient by all accounts, has also been a great opportunity for many people to introspect and reintroduce themselves to their loved ones. That has been one of the things Pebetsi has found herself doing.

“I now drink water from my champagne glass.

“Now, we get drunk on water because I have managed to convince my mind that I do not need a volume or a percentage (of alcohol) in a drink to feel happy,” she said.