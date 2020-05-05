Cassper responds to retirement and 'naked video' claims
Cassper Nyovest has hit back at several rumours about him on social media, saying that people who spread lies about him may soon have to face the music.
The rapper found himself on the Twitter trends list recently after some fans claimed that he was going to retire because his last single was apparently “a flop”.
Cassper chose to block out the hate but was later hit with a more serious claim that he had been videoed in the nude.
A user claimed to be able to send people the video if they messaged him, which angered Cassper's fans.
The rapper's manager Tlee Moiloa also slammed the claim, calling it fake and offering a reward to anyone who could help them arrest the person responsible for the “video”.
Cassper took to Twitter, saying the lies about him had reached a new level and he was shocked.
“The extent they will go to to lie on my name has reached a new level today. I'm sitting here laughing in extreme shock, adding a warning that those responsible would be punished.”
