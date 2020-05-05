Euphonik: You wouldn’t transport cocaine, so why risk alcohol when it is banned?

Transporting and selling of alcohol has been banned under the lockdown regulations imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, that hasn't stopped people from planning meet ups and illegal trading for alcohol.

Euphonik has been watching this, and questioned why people were so eager to pick up and drop off alcohol, but wouldn't do the same with cocaine.

"I'm so confused by everyone who has a liquor connection and is picking up and dropping off. If you wouldn't transport a packet of cocaine, why would you risk alcohol when it is banned?"