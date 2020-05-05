Euphonik: You wouldn’t transport cocaine, so why risk alcohol when it is banned?
While many are out there trying to make a plan to get alcohol, DJ Euphonik has warned that transporting booze can get you into serious trouble, and possibly even earn you a criminal record.
Transporting and selling of alcohol has been banned under the lockdown regulations imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
However, that hasn't stopped people from planning meet ups and illegal trading for alcohol.
Euphonik has been watching this, and questioned why people were so eager to pick up and drop off alcohol, but wouldn't do the same with cocaine.
"I'm so confused by everyone who has a liquor connection and is picking up and dropping off. If you wouldn't transport a packet of cocaine, why would you risk alcohol when it is banned?"
I'm so confused by everyone who has a Liqour connection and is picking up and dropping off. If you wouldn't transport a packet of cocaine why would you risk Alcohol when it's been banned?— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 4, 2020
He also reminded all those who were gloating about their trade that there are steep consequences for selling alcohol.
When one tweep pointed out that the fine is "just R2,000", he reminded the follower it also carries a criminal record.
and a criminal record...you're missing that part. https://t.co/vgTeWUrJIL— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 4, 2020
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wits University's criminal law expert Professor Stephen Tuson explained that those who are arrested for breaking lockdown rules on alcohol may be issued with an admission of guilt fine, which when paid will see them have a previous conviction or criminal record.
"We have a lockdown state of emergency, in terms of the emergency regulations which have been promulgated by the government, which provides for certain restrictions, including the prohibition against the sale or dealing in any cigarettes or alcohol.
"The regulations would have a prohibition against this kind of activity and there would be penalties associated with breaching these prohibitions. In other words, if you are caught selling alcohol or cigarettes in violation of these regulations, you will be guilty of an offence and liable to punishment in accordance with the penalty clause and you would then have a criminal record."