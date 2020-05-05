TshisaLIVE

Euphonik: You wouldn’t transport cocaine, so why risk alcohol when it is banned?

05 May 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Euphonik has urged people to obey the lockdown rules.
DJ Euphonik has urged people to obey the lockdown rules.
Image: DJ Euphonik Instagram

While many are out there trying to make a plan to get alcohol, DJ Euphonik has warned that transporting booze can get you into serious trouble, and possibly even earn you a criminal record.

Transporting and selling of alcohol has been banned under the lockdown regulations imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, that hasn't stopped people from planning meet ups and illegal trading for alcohol.

Euphonik has been watching this, and questioned why people were so eager to pick up and drop off alcohol, but wouldn't do the same with cocaine.

"I'm so confused by everyone who has a liquor connection and is picking up and dropping off. If you wouldn't transport a packet of cocaine, why would you risk alcohol when it is banned?"

He also reminded all those who were gloating about their trade that there are steep consequences for selling alcohol.

When one tweep pointed out that the fine is "just R2,000", he reminded the follower it also carries a criminal record.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wits University's criminal law expert Professor Stephen Tuson explained that those who are arrested for breaking lockdown rules on alcohol may be issued with an admission of guilt fine, which when paid will see them have a previous conviction or criminal record.

"We have a lockdown state of emergency, in terms of the emergency regulations which have been promulgated by the government, which provides for certain restrictions, including the prohibition against the sale or dealing in any cigarettes or alcohol.

"The regulations would have a prohibition against this kind of activity and there would be penalties associated with breaching these prohibitions. In other words, if you are caught selling alcohol or cigarettes in violation of these regulations, you will be guilty of an offence and liable to punishment in accordance with the penalty clause and you would then have a criminal record."

Euphonik vs ‘Black Twitter’: It’s just a handful of people with too much time on their hands

DJ Euphonik threw shade at Black Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Euphonik’s advice to industry colleagues: 'Go tell the bank yourself that your gigs have been cancelled'

'So, rather go speak to them up front and make arrangements for them to give you a payment holiday'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Euphonik: Money is as important as the air we breathe

"A car you can pay off in five years. A property you can pay off in 20 years. The same price property, the same price car."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque TshisaLIVE
  2. Hulisani Ravele slams Gareth Cliff's open letter: Pity privilege is a disease ... TshisaLIVE
  3. To pay school fees or nah? Nokuthula Mavuso joins heated #ParentTwitter debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Ferguson Films confirms Dineo Langa won't be part of 'The Queen' season 5 TshisaLIVE
  5. Phemelo Motene vs angry followers: It's common for social media to expect one ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
No beer? No problem! CT man uses drone to collect beer from friend
X