Halala! Dr Malinga and his wife are expecting twins

Musician and businessman, Dr Malinga is going to be a pops again.

The star surprised many of his fans with the good new on Monday, posting a video of an ultrasound scan and announcing that he and his wife were expecting twins.

The Indlela hitmaker was over the moon and at the end of the video declares “two boys”.

But it was his caption that had the streets crying tears of laughter.

“Twin gang, thanks Lord for blessing my sperm,” he wrote.