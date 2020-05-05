Halala! Dr Malinga and his wife are expecting twins
05 May 2020 - 08:22
Musician and businessman, Dr Malinga is going to be a pops again.
The star surprised many of his fans with the good new on Monday, posting a video of an ultrasound scan and announcing that he and his wife were expecting twins.
The Indlela hitmaker was over the moon and at the end of the video declares “two boys”.
But it was his caption that had the streets crying tears of laughter.
“Twin gang, thanks Lord for blessing my sperm,” he wrote.
The star’s Instagram page was soon flooded with messages of congratulations, including from Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub Maarohanye and actor Abdul Khoza.
Dr Malinga and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Linga Malinga, in June 2018. It was the couple's third child.