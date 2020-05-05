Halala! Sho Majozi scoops Fav African Star at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020
Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's proud African attitude and colourful personality have won her one of the most coveted awards in the world, the Favourite African Star at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (KCA) 2020.
Everybody knows that the kids are always all right, so nobody will argue with them if they say that Sho is the African star they want to back.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the musician thanked her global fans and made it known that Africa is coming for everything.
“Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse. Nickelodeon thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited! World, we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you,” she said.
Sho Madjozi was nominated alongside Shekhinah, Teni and Patricia Kihoro in the Favourite African Star category.
We bet this was Sho when she heard the news!
Another SA star to bag an award was Prev Reddy. He beat social media sensations Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy and Chané Grobler to win the Favourite African Social Media Star award.
Children around the world cast millions of votes for their favourite celebrities, movies, games and more, this year’s virtually produced show will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history.
The channel is set to premiere the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, on Friday, May 8 at 14.10pm (CAT) on NickToons (DStv Channel 308). The show will be hosted by Victoria Justice (Victorious) and will be jam-packed with stars, surprises and slime.
Celebrities scheduled to appear at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 ceremony include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland and many more.
Here's the full list of winners:
FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR
• Sho Madjozi
FAVOURITE AFRICAN SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
• Prev Reddy
TELEVISION:
- FAVOURITE KIDS TV SHOW Henry Danger
- FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW Stranger Things
- FAVOURITE REALITY SHOW America’s Got Talent
- FAVOURITE TV HOST Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
- FAVOURITE ANIMATED SERIES SpongeBob SquarePants
- FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven in Stranger Things)
- FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger in Henry Danger)
FILM:
- FAVOURITE MOVIE Avengers: Endgame
- FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS Dove Cameron (Mal in Descendants 3)
- FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji: The Next Level)
- FAVOURITE SUPERHERO Tom Holland (Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame)
- FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE Frozen 2
- FAVOURITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Beyoncé (Nala in The Lion King)
- FAVOURITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Josh Gad (Olaf in Frozen 2)
MUSIC:
- FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST Ariana Grande
- FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST Shawn Mendes
- FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP BTS
- FAVOURITE SONG “bad guy”- Billie Eilish
- FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION “Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- FAVOURITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST Lil Nas X
- FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Taylor Swift (North America)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
- FAVOURITE MALE SOCIAL STAR David Dobrik
- FAVOURITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR Annie LeBlanc
- FAVOURITE GAMER SSSniperWolf
- FAVOURITE VIDEO GAME Minecraft
- FAVOURITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR JoJo Siwa
- FAVOURITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Alex Morgan
- FAVOURITE MALE SPORTS STAR LeBron James