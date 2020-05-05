Halala! Sho Majozi scoops Fav African Star at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's proud African attitude and colourful personality have won her one of the most coveted awards in the world, the Favourite African Star at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (KCA) 2020.

Everybody knows that the kids are always all right, so nobody will argue with them if they say that Sho is the African star they want to back.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the musician thanked her global fans and made it known that Africa is coming for everything.

“Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse. Nickelodeon thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited! World, we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you,” she said.

Sho Madjozi was nominated alongside Shekhinah, Teni and Patricia Kihoro in the Favourite African Star category.

We bet this was Sho when she heard the news!