IN MEMES | Fans can’t get over Sis Patty & Mjakes’ 'making babies' scene
Yhu... when Sis Patty said “gqibezela” tweeps were howling!
TV lovers know that there's hardly anything more awkward than watching a sex scene with older people in the room. However, for many, it wasn't until Monday night that they learnt how awkward it was to actually watch an older couple get steamy on TV, all thanks to Sis Patty and Mjakes on The Queen.
Sis Patty and her hubby Mjakes are one of TV's fave couples. Sis Patty in particular has never made it a secret that she loves doing the deed and often talks about it on the show. However, viewers were not sure how to react or what to make of Monday night's saucy scene.
Granted, no actual nudity was shown and the pair were under the covers but that was enough for viewers to get the picture.
Look, everybody knows even older couples get their freak on but it's not a picture people like to have in their minds...
The couple's fans were happy that even during lockdown, they were keeping the flame alight.
They also had just the right memes.
Petronella and mjakes 😂😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ivGNLhIiJ1— YouTube: Boitumelo Malope (@Boiity_M) May 4, 2020
That scene of Petronella and Mjekejeke was supposed to be PG38 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/O6Fpsf8IAq— neo_ww (@Neo63580523) May 4, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi at least Mjekejeke and Petronella know sex ya May.— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) May 4, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi mara mjakes and patronella were doing the tlof tlof pic.twitter.com/XbiYgGL33I— Jabulanimbayela⚡ (@MacdMbayela) May 4, 2020
Patty and Mjakes having sex? 😭🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3qyui6qnne— Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) May 4, 2020
Petronella and Mjakes#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EijiYE4vtx— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede® (@SaneleBGumede_) May 4, 2020
Mjekejeke no Petronella 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂⚰️ #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZhWHZlA7ub— 🌺Ceendy🌺 (@Ceendy09218354) May 4, 2020
Petronella : " ndigqibe'zela Mjekejeke "— Your Favourite Person 😍💙. (@KeananAlexandxr) May 4, 2020
Haai maan. What an unnecessary scene of Mjakes n sis Pat. Come finish me off!🙆♂️#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZZn2XRPtjy— Pablo Montoya (@herbeypablo) May 4, 2020
Sis Pat and Mjakes were busy having Fun 😂🤣🔥🔥 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3SfYRJgHJU— Samantha Nkuzana (@SamanthaNkuzana) May 4, 2020