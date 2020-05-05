TshisaLIVE

'Umlilo' vocalist Rethabile Khumalo recovering after car accident: My face is bruised but I will be fine

05 May 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Singer Rethabile Khumalo is recovering from her injuries.
Image: Instagram/Rethabile Khumalo

Umlilo vocalist Rethabile Khumalo is on the mend after being involved in a car accident. 

Rethabile's mom, musician Winnie Khumalo, asked Mzansi for prayers when she announced that Rethabile was "badly hurt" in a car accident.

"Hi, friends. I would like to inform you that Rethabile was in a car accident and she is badly hurt. Your prayers will be highly appreciated," Winnie said on her Twitter account.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday afternoon, Rethabile confirmed she had been injured in a car accident, but asked fans not to panic because she didn't sustain major injuries.

"I will be fine. I don't want to go into details of the accident as it traumatised me. I luckily wasn't badly injured. I suffered some bruises on my face that might leave scarring but I will be fine. Please let my fans know that I will be fine. I am out of  hospital," she said.

Winnie later took to social media to say Rethabile would be well enough to perform live on Joox on Monday night.

A visibly swollen Rethabile took to Joox to share her new music. She had bandages over her right eye, but still sang her heart out.

Watch the performance here.

