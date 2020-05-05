WATCH | The Fergusons clear the air about 'firings' on 'The Queen' set

Mzansi's power couple and owners of Ferguson Films, Connie and Shona Ferguson, have lifted the lid on the reason why they are quick to let go of characters on their much-loved telenovela, The Queen.

During an Instagram LIVE with actor Themba Ndaba over the weekend, the Fergusons replied to a fan who wanted to know why they always "fire" people.

Connie said The Queen was a telenovela, and this means characters come and go.

"Guys, this is a soap, it's a telenovela, okay. Characters come and go. That's how soaps operate. It's for a story, sometimes to introduce another story, but characters come and go.

"This is not something exclusive to The Queen. It happens everywhere and it happens all the time."

Shona said: "I think what people don't know is the reality of what we do. You are going to see new people in and out. It's the nature of storytelling.

"People forget that when they watch a show, they get to a point when they are tired of the same people. For people to see new characters, somebody has to go."

While many South Africans dread seeing their faves leave a telenovela, Themba laughed off Shona's answer and said he hopes he's not next to be fired.