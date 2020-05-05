Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences

TV and radio presenter Zizo Tshwete has opened up about taking back her power after enduring deep trauma.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Miss SA Teen explained that she had been through traumas that her body had struggled to deal with over the years and that she was finally allowing herself to be vulnerable, so she could heal. She began the post by asking people to refrain from judging others without understanding the origin of their perspectives.

“Nobody deserves to have their innocence taken away from them. No matter what. My body has carried that trauma for so many years. I couldn’t handle the pain as a ten-year-old little girl (that) I passed out.”

Zizo revealed that she had never thought about the painful experience until she was a “deeply broken adult who desperately needed to heal”.

“Never thought about it again until as a deeply broken adult who desperately needed to heal. Barely surviving that only to encounter it again repeatedly as a young adult took any last hope I may have had for the goodness in people. You can only imagine the abyss I have had to crawl out of to know of self-love let alone to have the courage to allow myself to experience it. Yet, here I am. Celebrating myself for that, in fact, my vulnerability is giving me back every inch of power that has ever been taken away from me.”

Zizo said self-love had played a big part in how she has helped herself out of hopelessness and that she was sharing her experience so that people could get to know her better.

“So instead of any judgment of how you think I should express myself about my life journey, could I submit for your consideration that you get to know me. As told by me. Maybe you would see more than a ‘respectful girl who is now showing her thighs’ and maybe the thought of a woman who has survived terrible hurt but has fought to restore her self-love in a healthy and balanced way could occur to you.”